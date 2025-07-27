Allianz Life hack exposes data of most US clients, FBI steps in

US insurance giant Allianz Life has confirmed that a cyberattack compromised the personal data of the majority of its American customers, financial professionals, and some employees, marking one of the most significant breaches in the insurance sector this year. According to a filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the breach occurred on July 16 and was discovered a day later. The company described the incident as a targeted hack involving a third-party, cloud-based CRM system. The data breach was first reported by TechCrunch.

“On July 16, 2025, a malicious threat actor gained access to a third-party, cloud-based CRM system used by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life). The threat actor was able to obtain personally identifiable data… using a social engineering technique,” an Allianz Life spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

While the exact number of individuals impacted was not disclosed, Allianz Life currently serves 1.4 million customers in the United States. The company confirmed that this incident affects only its US operations.

FBI notified, internal systems untouched

Allianz Life said it has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is working with authorities to investigate the breach. The insurer assured that there is no evidence the core Allianz Life network was breached, including critical systems like its policy administration platform.

“Based on the investigation so far, there’s no indication that internal systems or the broader Allianz network were accessed,” the company added, according to Reuters.

Another blow to insurance sector’s digital trust

The breach underscores growing concerns over cybersecurity risks in the financial and insurance sectors, which store massive amounts of sensitive customer information. Analysts say insurance companies, increasingly reliant on third-party cloud providers, are becoming soft targets for threat actors using tactics like social engineering.

This attack comes amid heightened scrutiny from US regulators over data privacy and corporate responsibility following recent cyberattacks on healthcare, government, and financial services.

As of now, Allianz Life has not disclosed what specific categories of personal information were accessed or whether affected individuals would be offered credit monitoring or identity protection services.