China has launched a birth control campaign, under which it's taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities.

China is carrying out a 'genocide' through forced sterilisations, abortions and insertion of intrauterine devices without consent.

"We lost a part of our body, we lost our identity as women. we will never be able to have children again. they've cut one of our organs. it's gone," said Uighur Muslim woman Zumret Dawut.



Uighurs' birth rates have dropped by more than 60 per cent from 2015 to 2018. Across the Xinjiang region, birth rates fell 24 per cent last year as compared to just 4 per cent in the rest of the country.

China has dumped the one-child policy, but it has unleashed a repressive birth control campaign for Uighurs.

"We now, for the first time, have clear and uncompromising evidence that the government is fulfilling one of the criteria of the united nations convention for the prevention and punishment of genocide - namely the draconian suppression of minority births," said a human rights activist.



A group of 50 independent UN human rights experts have called out the lack of fundamental freedoms in China. The UN wants china to let its human rights teams carry out investigations, but Beijing is unlikely to give access. It wants to make the Uighurs fewer and fewer in number until they disappear.

China has stridently maintained that Xinjiang affairs are its internal matter. Beijing has maintained that vocational training being carried is meant to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism and to teach locals new skills.