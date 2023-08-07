China: At least 14 dead after torrential rain pummels north-east

At least 14 people are dead after torrential rains battered China's north-eastern Jilin province, state media CCTV reported, citing local authorities, adding to the growing list of fatalities.

The mainland has been inundated with record heavy rains in recent weeks, with the government saying last week that the weather conditions had caused 147 deaths or disappearances.

Additionally, 142 of the deaths or disappearances recorded in July were caused by flooding or geological disasters. The remaining five deaths or disappearances were due to other natural disasters such as drought, it added.

A report by China’s Ministry of Emergency Management noted that the collapse and destruction of more than 2,300 houses had caused direct economic losses amounting to $2.2 billion (15.8 billion yuan).

Rain pummels mainland

The torrential rains have pummeled various parts of China, including the capital city of Beijing in the aftermath of storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon. According to Beijing Meteorological Service (BMS), the capital received the "heaviest rainfall in 140 years" since record-keeping began.

"The maximum value of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 millimetres, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," said BMS.

More than 52,000 have been evacuated from Beijing alone since the start of the rain, exacerbated by Doksuri. In the Fangshan district, power to some 60,000 homes was knocked out.

Notably, it was in 1998 that China witnessed the deadliest and most destructive floods when over 4,000 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

Around 300 died in 2021 when the central province of Henan was flooded. Record rainfall that year also inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.

Chinese forecasters also warned about the approach of another storm named ‘Khanun’, which is expected to rapidly gain strength and strike China’s densely populated coast this week. While Doksuri got downgraded from a typhoon, the Chinese weather agency upgraded Khanun to a typhoon from its earlier tropical storm status.

(With inputs from agencies)