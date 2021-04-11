China: 21 workers trapped in coal mine after flooding in Xinjiang

Rescue workers in China are working to save 21 miners trapped in a coal mine in China’s Xinjiang region, state media reported.

The miners were trapped in the Fengyuan coal mine in the Hutubi County on Saturday evening. They were carrying out upgrading works at the site.

Out of 29 total workers, eight have been rescued from the mine after flooding cut out power and disrupted communications in the underground site.

Till now, rescuers have zeroed in on the location of 12 miners, however, it still is unclear whether the miners were in the same spot or not.

They were trying to pump water from the flooded shaft and have been piping air into the mine. Pipes were being laid but the pumping operation was going to be challenging, CCTV said.

Mining accidents are becoming increasingly common in China due to poor safety regulations and poorer implementation of existing rules.

This news has come a few months after 22 workers were trapped in a mine for nearly two weeks in Shandong province after an explosion damaged the entrance. Out of the trapped miners, 11 were pulled out alive, 10 were declared dead and one is still unaccounted for, to this date.

