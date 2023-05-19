Car driven by person with psychiatric problems rams into Vatican gate during Pope Francis' dinner time

The Holy See said that a car being driven by a person with evident mental health issues drove past Swiss Guards and through a Vatican gate on Thursday evening before being stopped by police. The Vatican press office claimed in a statement late Thursday that as the speeding automobile rushed the gate, Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the vehicle's front tyres, but it continued and it did not stop.

The driver exited the vehicle when it arrived at the Apostolic Palace's San Damaso Courtyard and was promptly taken into custody by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said that the driver, who was around 40 years old, was in a "serious state of psychophysical alteration." He is being detained in a Vatican barracks.

The incident took place at around 8 pm at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main gates to the Vatican City State in the centre of Rome. However, it was unclear whether Pope Francis was anywhere near it. Francis would typically be eating supper and retiring to his room at that time at the Santa Marta hotel. The hotel is located on the opposite side of Vatican City.

According to the Vatican statement, the main gate barring entrance to the square in front of Francis' hotel was closed as soon as the gendarmes raised the alert of an invasion. While tourists are permitted to enter St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican Museums, and the Vatican pharmacy during work hours, entrance to other structures in the enclave requires authorization.

Swiss Guards and gendarmes who staff numerous checkpoints defend the Apostolic Palace, which houses the papal residences, important reception rooms, the Vatican archives, and offices, around-the-clock. Similar incidents in past It's not the first time that a disruption at the Vatican has been brought on by a person with evident psychological issues. In 2009, a woman attempted to assault Pope Benedict XVI by scaling the St. Peter's Basilica security fence during a Christmas Eve Mass. However, she was quickly intercepted by security guards before reaching the Pope.

Watch | Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister × He was unharmed, but the commotion caused the hip of a cardinal who was marching in the procession to break. Assassination of Pope John Paul II Incidents involving individuals with psychiatric issues approaching public figures, including religious leaders, can occur due to various reasons and are not necessarily politically motivated or targeting the individual in question.

However, on May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously injured in an assassination attempt. The incident took place in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. The perpetrator was Mehmet Ali Agca, a Turkish national with a history of political extremism and criminal activities.

Agca fired several shots at Pope John Paul II from close range, hitting him in the abdomen, right arm, and left hand. Despite sustaining severe injuries, the Pope survived the attack. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and received extensive medical treatment.