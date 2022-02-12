Canadian police arrives to remove protestors at US border

Canadian police on Saturday arrived at the protest sites to remove demonstrators who have majorly disrupted Canada-US trade. There were reports of many demonstrators driving away as the police approached.

According to a report by the Associated Press, a man with “Trump 2024” and “Mandate freedom” spray-painted on his vehicle left without any resistance after dozens of police officers moved around his car. However, not everyone left. Three large trucks and nearly 20 protesters remained to block the traffic

They began singing Canada’s national anthem.

Also read | Ottawa protest: Canada court orders end of trucks' bridge blockade

“The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," read a tweet by the police.

This comes just a day after a Canadian court ordered protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which happens to be a vital trade corridor between Canada and the US, to leave right away.

The demonstrators in Ottawa, Ontario and elsewhere are primarily demanding an end to all Covid vaccine mandates and other restrictions including mask requirements — though most of those were put in place by provincial governments. Protesters have called, too, for Trudeau’s resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)