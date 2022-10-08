Canada to deny entry to around 10,000 members of 'murderous' Iran regime

Canada announced on Friday that they will not allow the top leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to enter the country. The decision was taken in relation to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody which led to massive protests in Iran.

The IRGC has been a controversial organisation over the years with western countries often criticising it for carrying out intelligence missions and terrorist campaigns around the world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland said that Canada are looking to impose more targeted sanctions over the “treatment of women in Iran”. Another reason behind the move was the Ukrainian International Airlines plane which was shot down in January 2020.

According to official data, around 138 people on board had connections with Canada.

"The IRGC is a terrorist organization," said Freeland at a press conference.

The government will be classifying the group as a “terrorist organisation” under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and it will mean that around 10,000 officers of the IRGC will be banned.

"This is the strongest measure we have to go after states and state entities," said Trudeau.

However, the organisation will not be completely blacklisted under the domestic criminal code.

Amina was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking the hijab law and later, she was found dead with injuries on her head. Her death spurned a massive protest around Iran which has already claimed a number of lives and also garnered massive support from around the world.