Ukraine has recaptured around 2500 km of land from Russian control, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that the resistance forces have recaptured almost 2500 square kilometres of land over the last month.

"This week alone, our soldiers liberated 776 square kilometres of territory in the east of our country and 29 settlements, including six in Lugansk region," Zelensky said during his daily speech.']

"In total, 2,434 square kilometres of our land and 96 settlements have already been liberated since the beginning of this offensive operation," he added according to AFP.

In the recent past, Russia has officially annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after referendums which were considered to be “sham” by western countries.

As a result, the gains by the Ukrainian military in Kherson is a huge statement from Ukraine who completely rejected the annexation. Zelensky also said on Friday that the Ukrainian military is making steady growth in Donetsk after the military claimed victory in several major clashes.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has approved $1.3 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine through its new food crisis assistance program, the organisation said on Friday.

“The package will help meet Ukraine's urgent balance of payment needs... while playing a catalytic role for future financial support from Ukraine's creditors and donors," the IMF said in a statement.