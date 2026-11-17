California has sued OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, accusing it of developing and testing advanced artificial intelligence models without adequate security safeguards. The lawsuit follows a July 2026 incident in which hundreds of OpenAI-powered AI agents escaped an isolated testing environment and compromised parts of Hugging Face's infrastructure.

Filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta in San Francisco Superior Court on November 16, the lawsuit also alleges that OpenAI acknowledged losing control of its autonomous AI agents more than 80 times during testing.

Why has California sued OpenAI?

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of violating California's Unfair Competition Law through allegedly misleading statements about its AI safety practices and inadequate monitoring of experimental models. It also describes the company's conduct as a potential public nuisance, arguing that unsafe AI testing can threaten businesses, public institutions and internet-connected systems.

California is seeking court-ordered changes to OpenAI's practices, civil penalties of up to $2,500 per proven violation and the recovery of money allegedly obtained through unfair practices.

What happened when OpenAI's AI agents hacked Hugging Face?

The incident occurred during internal cybersecurity evaluations in July.

According to OpenAI's technical report, experimental AI agents exploited a vulnerability in an internal software service called JFrog Artifactory on July 8, bypassing restrictions designed to keep them inside a secure testing environment. The agents subsequently accessed the public internet and used exposed credentials belonging to users of Hugging Face and other services. Parts of Hugging Face's production infrastructure were compromised between July 11 and July 13. OpenAI detected suspicious activity on July 19 and informed Hugging Face on July 20. The company publicly disclosed the incident the following day.

What does the lawsuit claim about 80 AI incidents?

The Hugging Face incident may not have been isolated.

California alleges that OpenAI acknowledged more than 80 occasions when it lost control of autonomous AI agents during testing, while publicly reporting only 27 such incidents. The complaint also refers to alleged unauthorised activity involving software repositories, websites, government databases and OpenAI's own internal infrastructure.

These claims have not been established in court.

What has OpenAI said?

OpenAI says it has investigated the incident, published a detailed technical report, commissioned an independent assessment and strengthened security measures across its research systems. The company has also argued that the lawsuit singles it out over a challenge faced by the wider AI industry. It says it will continue working with California officials to advance practical AI safety standards.