Paris, France

The reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday posed a diplomatic challenge for French officials, as they arranged seating for high-profile attendees. Among them were US President-elect Donald Trump and representatives of the Biden family, including First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter, Ashley.

Brigitte Macron’s strategic role

First Lady Brigitte Macron ensured a smooth arrangement by positioning herself between Trump and the Bidens in the front row. Her placement diffused any potential tension stemming from the sharp exchanges during one of the most bitter elections in US history.

Trump’s striking presence

The future 47th president was the guest of honour on Saturday in Paris, seated next to French President Emmanuel Macron in the front row. Trump arrived wearing a yellow tie and made his signature raised fist gesture as he entered the cathedral. He paused to greet Prince William, heir to the British throne, before taking his seat among the dignitaries.

Jill Biden, accompanied by her daughter Ashley, represented President Joe Biden, who did not attend the ceremony. The 82-year-old president had recently concluded a historic visit to Angola and was notably absent, though symbolically honoured through the seating arrangement.

A milestone for Notre Dame and diplomacy

The reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral not only celebrated a historic restoration but also highlighted the importance of diplomacy. Brigitte Macron’s role was pivotal in maintaining decorum during this high-profile international event.

