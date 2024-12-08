Washington, US

United States President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the "extraordinary events" unfolding in Syria, the White House said late Saturday (Dec 7).

"President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement on social media.

This came after Syrian rebel forces announced that Damascus was “free" and claimed that President Bashar al-Assad had left the capital, marking the historic end of the Assad family's 50-year rule, hours after the fall of Homs.

“We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad,” wrote the Military Operations Command in a post on Telegram.

With the announcement, celebrations broke out in Aleppo and Damascus.

“To the displaced all over the world, a free Syria awaits you,” said the message.

Trump says Assad 'fled' Syria after losing 'protector' Russia's backing

US President-elect Donald Trump meanwhile said Assad "fled" Syria after losing Russia's support.

"Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer," he wrote in a post on his Truth Social handle.

Syrian PM says willing 'to cooperate'

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he was willing to "cooperate" with any leadership which people choose and is ready for any handover process.

"This country can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbours and the world... but this issue is up to any leadership chosen by the Syrian people. We are ready to cooperate with it (that leadership) and offer all possible facilities," said Jalali, in a speech shared on his Facebook account.

“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said in the video statement after rebels announced that President Assad had fled from Syria to an unknown destination.

Earlier, the rebels stormed into the capital and took control of the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison, located in the north of Damascus.

“We broke the news to the Syrian people of liberating our prisoners and unchaining them, and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Saydnaya Prison,” said the rebels in the statement.

The rebels then captured state media offices in Damascus.

