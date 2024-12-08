Damascus, Syria

Syrian rebel factions announced on Sunday (Dec 8) on state television that they have successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and have freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

In their TV address, they referred to Assad as a "tyrant" and also urged for the protection of state property.

The development came after a wave of intense clashes and strategic advancements by the rebel forces in Damascus and surrounding areas.

A group of individuals appeared on state television and made the announcement of "the liberation of the city of Damascus and the fall of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad and the release of all the unjustly detained from the regime prisons", reading a statement from the "Damascus Conquest operations room".

The rebels called on fighters and citizens to safeguard the "property of the free Syrian state".

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

It's over for Bashar. Syrian state TV airs video announcing Bashar al-Assad’s fall. pic.twitter.com/zJtx2kPI1X — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 8, 2024 ×

Syrian state TV proclaims 'victory' of rebellion

Syrian state television on Sunday declared "victory" of Syria's rebellion and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, which they termed "criminal."

Inside Syria state tv - now under rebel control pic.twitter.com/hUaBV4iM7q — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) December 8, 2024 ×

"Victory of the great Syrian revolution and the fall of the criminal Assad regime," read the full-screen message in large white writing on a mainly red background.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)