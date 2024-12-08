Paris, France

United States president-elect Donald Trump heaped praise on Prince William after meeting the heir to the British throne on Saturday (Dec 7), stating that he was a "good man" doing a "fantastic job". The meeting happened on the occasion of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The reopening of Notre Dame restored after a 2019 blaze, was attended by the elder son of King Charles III on behalf of Britain.

Trump and William met last in 2019 when the then-US president was on a state visit to Britain.

"A good man, this one!" Trump told reporters, gesturing to William as they met in the French capital at the residence of the UK ambassador to France after the Notre Dame ceremony.

"He's doing a fantastic job," he added as William laughed.

William's last official trip to the French capital was in 2017 with his wife Princess Catherine after the Brexit result had come out.

Kate did not accompany him this time as she is slowly resuming public duties after her cancer diagnosis.

Zelensky says talks with Trump were 'good and productive'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the grand ceremony.

Zelensky said that his meeting with the US president-elect and the French leader on Saturday (Dec 7) was "good and productive" and that the three agreed to work together.

Macron hosted the significant meeting at the Elysee Palace, bringing together Zelensky and Trump for three-way talks. The discussion centred around the complexities of the current global landscape, which the US-president elect poignantly described as a world that's "a little crazy".

This was Zelensky's first face-to-face meeting with Trump and also the incoming US president's first-ever international visit since winning the November 5 elections.

"We all want peace. But it is very important for us... that the peace is just for all of us and that Russia, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or any other aggressor has no possibility of ever returning," Zelensky said according to the presidential website.

"And this is the most important thing -- a just peace and security guarantees, strong security guarantees for Ukraine," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)