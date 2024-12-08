Paris, France

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was spotted in Paris at the historic reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. The iconic cathedral, which was severely damaged by a fire in 2019, has now been fully restored.

Musk's presence as a surprise guest at the event on Saturdayy (Dec 7) highlighted his close relationship with the incoming US president Donald Trump, who was also in attendance.

Musk’s arrival in Paris

Musk arrived at Le Bourget Airport, frequently used by private jets, before making his way to the Notre Dame Cathedral for the reopening ceremony.

Musk shared a photo of the cathedral’s grand doors and a video of its vaulted roof on X, the social media platform he owns.

The post was captioned "Magnificat Cathedrale," reflecting his admiration for the restored landmark.

Musk and Trump together at the ceremony

Musk and Trump were seen together at the ceremony.

The two men have developed a strong alliance in recent years, with Musk contributing significant funds to Trump’s election campaign.

The pair have also attended public events together, such as UFC matches and SpaceX rocket launches.

Trump’s first international event since election

The Notre Dame reopening was Trump’s first international appearance before officially taking office, with Musk by his side at the historic event.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, after winning the November 5 presidential election.

Global leaders attend Notre Dame event

The reopening ceremony was attended by several world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's Prince William, besides the host French President Emmanuel Macron.

Before the ceremony, Macron held talks with both Trump and Zelensky at the French presidential palace, likely discussing future US military support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing war with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)