Biden set to scrap ban on US funds for abortion counseling

US President Joe Biden is set to scrap a ban on US funding for abortion counselling provided by international organisations.

Abortion has been legal in the United States since a landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, and Biden has consistently supported that ruling, which guarantees a woman's "right to choose."

On the eve of the anti-abortion movement's annual March for Life, the White House said Biden would rescind the so-called Mexico City Policy -- which bars US funding for international non-profit organidations that offer abortion counseling or referrals -- on Thursday.

The move is part of a broad package of health-related measures by the new Democratic president at a time when the country is reeling from Covid-19 and, as ever, grappling with a health care system that leaves millions of people uninsured.

Biden is expected to also order a review of rules under Donald Trump's administration that blocked government-funded family planning clinics in the United States from referring women for abortions.

Bidens' Democratic base largely supports abortion rights, but he is also a devout member of the Catholic Church which is firmly opposed to abortion.

Pressed last week on the new president's abortion stance -- particularly on legislation known as the Hyde amendment that would prevent federal funds from being used by Americans to pay for abortion -- White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to answer directly.

Politically, the issue cleaves a deep division among Americans, and Biden alienating a portion of them could hamper his efforts to build broad-based support to advance other policies on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

Strongly supported by US anti-abortion groups, the 1984 Mexico City Policy takes aim at non-American non-governmental organisations involved in health and family planning support in developing countries and whose operations benefit from official US financial aid.

Within days of taking office in January 2017, Trump outlawed the extension of US financing to such groups if they suppport, counsel or offer abortion. Moreover, they could be banned from US aid if they themselves extend support to other NGOs which support abortion.