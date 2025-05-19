Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. The disease has now spread to his bones, his office announced in a statement on Sunday (May 18). The statement said Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." It further revealed that the former president is struggling with the disease, which appears to be hormone-sensitive.



"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," Biden's office said.



This came after Biden a small nodule was found in prostate after which Biden was evaluated.

After the announcement came, US President and Biden's political rival Donald Trump said he was "saddened" by the news.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."



Biden's vice-president, who stepped in as the nominee for president after Biden stepped down, said "Joe is a fighter."



"I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," Harris wrote.

