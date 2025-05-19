Pope Leo XIV calls for peace and unity in inaugural Mass before global leaders

Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected supreme pontiff, was greeted by crowds of faithful as he arrived in St Peter’s Square for his inauguration Mass, attended by world leaders and religious delegations, and said there is too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, and prejudice in the present times.

“In this, our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest,” Pope Leo XIV said in his homily.



At the end of the Mass, the new pope expressed hope for negotiations to bring a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and offered prayers for the people of Gaza — children, families, and elderly who are “reduced to hunger,” he said.

However, he made no mention of the hostages taken by Hamas from Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as Francis usually did when praying for Gaza.

‘United Church required for achieving peace’



Pope Leo also emphasised that “a united Church” is required for achieving peace.

“Brothers and sisters, I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” he said, in Italian.

The pontiff's words, delivered in front of world political leaders, reaffirmed the role he envisions for the Vatican—as a space for dialogue and mediation.

Earlier, Pope Leo officially opened his pontificate by taking his first popemobile tour through the piazza. The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary smiled and waved as he as welcomed by a sea of faithful ahead of the inaugural Mass marking the start of his papacy.

St Peter’s Square was filled with international delegations and religious leaders from across the globe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were among the guests.

Around 700 bishops and priests, more than 2,000 members of the clergy, and hundreds of deacons were also among the attendees.



Pope Leo XIV was visibly moved as he received the pallium and the Fisherman’s Ring, two of the most significant symbols marking the beginning of a pontificate. He then delivered his homily, in which he paid tribute to Pope Francis, saying, “His death filled our hearts with sorrow.”



‘Ukraine awaits negotiations for a just and lasting peace’

At the close of his inauguration Mass, Pope Leo XIV turned his thoughts to war-torn regions as he recited the Regina Caeli.

He reminded the faithful in attendance that “Ukraine awaits negotiations for a just and lasting peace.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Leo XIV after his inauguration and thanked the Vatican for its readiness to host direct talks between Ukraine and Russia.



Zelenksy said he had a good meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio after the mass.

“We discussed the talks in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low-level delegation that had no decision-making authority,” he posted on Telegram.

“I reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for real diplomacy and emphasized the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.”

“Pressure on Russia must continue until it is ready to stop the war,” he said, while offering thanks to the American people for their support.