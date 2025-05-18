US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff to the Middle East watched Netflix documentaries to understand his job. A former real estate mogul with no experience in international relations spoke to The Atlantic and revealed that he watched shows like Turning Point: The Vietnam War to research diplomatic relations.



On questions over his qualifications for the job, Witkoff said, “Diplomacy is negotiation. I’ve been doing it my whole life.” Earlier, a report also stated that Witkoff broke with long-standing protocol by not employing his own interpreter during three high-level meetings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, opting instead to rely on translators from the Kremlin.

Witkoff was brought into the Trump administration as a Middle East envoy tasked with negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but his role has expanded to include trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Donald Trump recently wrapped up his three-nationMiddle East tour. Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and sealed several investment deals in what is being seen as a new era for the US-Middle East relationship. From meeting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh to visiting a mosque in Abu Dhabi to getting involved in the controversy of "gift diplomacy," Trump's Middle East trip showed his newfound affection for the region vis-a-vis business prospects as well as his aim to expand Abraham Accords and take credit similar to the one in his first term.

Trump administration defends Witkoff



“Steve Witkoff is a trusted friend of President Trump, and he left behind a massive business enterprise to serve our country as a Special Envoy,” the statement read. “The President is incredibly proud of all Mr. Witkoff has accomplished to help restore peace through strength, and he will continue to leverage Mr. Witkoff’s talents to advance his America First foreign policy vision.”