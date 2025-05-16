Published: May 16, 2025, 15:16 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
World, Photos | US President Donald Trump is on his way back to Washington DC, after finishing a trip to the Middle East with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates
Trump visits Abrahamic Family House
Trump visited Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith place of worship named for the Abraham Accords he negotiated. The complex in Abu Dhabi features a mosque, church and synagogue – houses of worship for the three Abrahamic faiths.
Trump visits Abu Dhabi’s Grand Mosque, says "incredible culture"
President Trump made a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates' Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Thursday, marking his first publicly known visit to a Muslim house of worship during his time in office.
Trump receives ‘Order of Zayed’, UAE’s top civilian award
Trump received United Arab Emirates’s top civilian honour ‘Order of Zayed’ by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at presidential palace in Dubai
Trump also received ‘highest quality oil’
Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC, presented Trump with a capsule of high-quality domestically produced crude oil.
“The highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop of it…so I’m not thrilled,” Trump joked.
Trump ends Middle East tour, shifts focus from Israel to wealthy Gulf alliances
Trump visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar before landing in Abu Dhabi. “Coming to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar was very important to me… because of personal relationships maybe more than anything else,” said Trump.
Trump's successful Middle East tour
President Donald Trump is on his way back to Washington, DC, after finishing a trip to the Middle East with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates
