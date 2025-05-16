Can Trump's Middle East tour be geopolitical shift for US? Top 6 takeaways from US president's major trip

Navashree Nandini Written By Published: May 16, 2025, 18:07 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 18:07 IST

Story highlights From stepping into a mosque to meeting Syria's president who had his past in al-Qaeda, from business deals to Abraham Accords, here are the top highlights of US President Donald Trump's Middle East tour. World

US President Donald Trump is on his way back to Washington DC after his three-nation Middle East tour. Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and sealed several investment deals in what is being seen as a new era for the US-Middle East relationship. From meeting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh to visiting a mosque in Abu Dhabi to getting involved in the controversy of "gift diplomacy," Trump's Middle East trip showed his newfound affection for the region vis-a-vis business prospects as well as his aim to expand Abraham Accords and take credit similar to the one in his first term.

Geopolitical shift for Syria: In what may be called a major geopolitical shift and an unexpected moment in the contemporary history of Syria, US President Donald Trump met Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Saudi capital Riyadh, shook hands with him and said, "y oung, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter. He’s got a real shot at pulling it together." T he US president also announced the lifting of Assad-era sanctions on Syria and urged al-Sharaa to recognise Israel, intending to expand his 1.In what may be called a major geopolitical shift and an unexpected moment in the contemporary history of Syria, US President Donald Trump met Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Saudi capital Riyadh, shook hands with him and said, "yhe US president also announced the lifting of Assad-era sanctions on Syria and urged al-Sharaa to recognise Israel, intending to expand his Abraham Accords.

2. Big deals announced: Qatar Airways signed a massive deal with US-based Boeing to purchase 160 jets, worth $200 billion. He announced defence deals in Riyadh and said that the total investments from the three nations he visited could reach as high as $4 trillion. Qatar and the US agreed on a $1.2 trillion “economic exchange”; Saudi promised to invest $600 billion, and major projects were signed with the United Arab Emirates, after Abu Dhabi in March committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the US.



3. Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump made sure to bring up the topic of nuclear negotiations with Iran on several occasions as he toured through the Middle East. While he slammed Iran by calling it the " biggest and most destructive force", he also said, "I have a feeling it’s going to work out." Trump also praised Qatar and said that Iran is " very lucky" to have such an ally.

4. Russia-Ukraine talks: As Trump toured the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine planned for talks in Turkey. Suspense over Russian president Vladimir Putin's presence in Istanbul continued till the last moment and his no-show became the biggest headline. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also cancelled his visit and talks were held between delegations of the two countries. Amid these developments, a confident Trump said, "And he wasn’t gonna go … He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there. And I don’t believe anything will happen, whether you like it or not until he and I get together. But we are gonna have to get it solved because too many people are dying."

5. Suffering in Gaza: Trump did not meet his biggest regional ally, Israel during this tour. In a rare acknowledgement of the sufferings in Gaza, Trump said, "There’s a lot of people starving, a lot of bad things going on."