President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With pomp and ceremony, Trump arrived at Qasr Al Watan - the UAE Presidential Palace - in Abu Dhabi, to participate in a state greeting, drink ceremonial tea and have a meeting with UAE officials followed by dinner.



As Trump arrived in the palace, women performed Al-Ayyala - a traditional performing art of the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE. Videos of the performance has now gone viral on the internet.

#DonaldTrump #TrumpInUAE pic.twitter.com/VHj8CzIBHb

As per UNESCO, Al-Ayyala is a popular and expressive cultural performance that involves chanting poetry, drum music and dance, and simulates a battle scene. Girls wearing traditional dresses stand at the front in a row, tossing their long hair from side to side. Two rows of about twenty men face each other, carrying thin bamboo sticks to signify spears or swords. It is inclusive of all ages, genders and social classes.

Trump reached Qatar on Wednesday (May 14) - his second stop on a tour of West Asia. On Day 1 of Qatar trip, Trump announced that Qatar Airways signed a massive deal with US-based Boeing to purchase 160 jets, worth $200 billion. Trump also expressed his hopes about the Iran nuclear deal and said in Doha, "I have a feeling it’s going to work out." His remark came a day after Trump called Iran the "most destructive force" in the Middle East. "The biggest and most destructive force [in the Middle East] is Iran which has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond,” he said during his visit to Saudi Arabia. He also claimed that India has offered a deal of "zero tariffs" and that no progress would happen in the Russia-Ukraine talks until he arrives alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a defence agreement worth nearly $142 billion. The agreement was part of a broader commitment by Saudi Arabia to invest $600 billion in the US. Donald Trump was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) and had lunch with Saudi officials and top US tech giants including Tesla boss Elon Musk.