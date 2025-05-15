Published: May 15, 2025, 10:21 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 10:21 IST

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday (May 15) that India had put forward a proposal for a trade agreement with "no tariffs" or 'zero tariffs". Speaking at a business event in Qatar, the US president claimed that India is "willing to literally charge us no tariff." Meanwhile, the Sensex jumped 1,300 points after Trump's statement.

Last month, US President JD Vance, during his visit to India, indicated that the US and India had finalised "terms of reference" for a potential tariff deal. Vance made the big announcement the day after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it sets a roadmap towards a final deal between the two nations. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also suggested that India is likely to be the first country to finalise a bilateral trade agreement with the US.

In March, the US imposed 25% levies on steel and aluminium imports - an extension of tariffs first imposed in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term.

Trump reached Qatar on Wednesday (May 14) - his second stop on a tour of West Asia. On Day 1 of Qatar trip, Trump announced that Qatar Airways signed a massive deal with US-based Boeing to purchase 160 jets, worth $200 billion. Trump also expressed his hopes about the Iran nuclear deal and said in Doha, "I have a feeling it’s going to work out." His remark came a day after Trump called Iran the "most destructive force" in the Middle East. "The biggest and most destructive force [in the Middle East] is Iran which has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond,” he said during his visit to Saudi Arabia.