Story highlights World | US President Donald Trump reached Qatar on Wednesday (May 14) -his second stop on a tour of West Asia.

US President Donald Trump reached Qatar on Wednesday (May 14) -his second stop on a tour of West Asia. All eyes are on his Qatar trip as he is likely to receive a 'flying palace' as a gift. The 'flying palace' refers to $400 million - Boeing 747-8 jumbo - that Trump might receive from the Qatari royal family. Amid ethical and legal concerns, Trump said he planned to accept a plane from Qatar to be used as Air Force One as it is a "gift."

Trump also expressed his hopes about the Iran nuclear deal and said in Doha, "I have a feeling it’s going to work out." His remark came a day after Trump called Iran the "most destructive force" in the Middle East. "The biggest and most destructive force [in the Middle East] is Iran which has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond,” he said during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways signs $200 billion deal for 160 Boeing jets: Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Trump said that Qatar Airways had placed a "record" order for 160 planes from Boeing, as he signed a raft of deals in Doha alongside Qatar's emir. The order, which the White House said was Boeing's largest ever for wide-body jets, deepens ties between the US aerospace giant and the giant Middle East carrier.

Qatar Airways will honor a "$96 billion agreement to acquire up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines," according to a White House fact sheet. "This is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order," it said.