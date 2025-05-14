Published: May 14, 2025, 12:01 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 12:01 IST

Story highlights A video from their meeting has gone viral on social media, sparking controversy over Trump’s etiquette and a debate among netizens. World | Trending

Show Full Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 13) met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, where the two leaders signed several new agreements.

A video from their meeting has gone viral on social media, sparking controversy over Trump’s etiquette and a debate among netizens. In the clip, which was widely circulated, the US president and Saudi crown prince are served a drink. While Prince Mohammed appears to sip the drink, Trump can be seen holding his cup for a while before placing it on a table, without drinking it.

Trump’s gestures have sparked a flood of reactions on social media, with some users speculating that the US president declined the drink due to strict security protocol. While some users speculated that the drink may have contained caffeine, which Trump avoids.

“Never drink or eat from an unknown source. A valuable lesson right here,” a user posted on X, while sharing the viral video. The video has gained over 16.4 million views on social media just within a day of being posted.

“The two different pouring containers could make anyone a bit skittish,” one person said.





A valuable lesson right here. Never drink or eat from an unknown source.A valuable lesson right here. pic.twitter.com/6AwTPcn6Po

While a social media user wrote, “He did drink it,” posting another video from the same meeting in which Trump appears to be taking a sip.

He did drank it pic.twitter.com/ueHalyaRye

“I think no US president is permitted to eat or drink anything else apart from that which is made on his plane, no matter where he goes,” a user asked Grok. To this, the AI bot responded with, “US presidents follow strict food security protocols, often eating only food prepared by White House staff, especially when travelling on Air Force One. This minimises risks like poisoning. However, during state visits, they may consume locally prepared food under Secret Service supervision. While the rule of eating only plane-prepared food is mostly true, exceptions occur with careful vetting to balance safety and diplomacy.”

Watch | Trump warns Iran against rejecting nuclear deal, will impose 'maximum pressure' policy if rejected