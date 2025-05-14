Published: May 14, 2025, 10:37 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
World | Donald Trump became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader as he held a meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa - the interim president of Syria
Trump meets Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa
Donald Trump became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa
US President Bill Clinton met then Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in 2000
No US president has met a Syrian leader since Bill Clinton saw Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father, in Geneva in 2000 in a failed effort to persuade him to make peace with Israel
Trump lifts Assad-era sanctions on Syria
Trump announced on Tuesday that he was lifting “brutal and crippling" Assad-era sanctions on Syria. Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was seen in a meeting with Saudi officials including Crown Prince MBS, US President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Trump-Sharaa meet a major breakthrough in US-Syria relations
Trump's meeting with Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda member, who became Syrian leader after the ouster of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad, is a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. US-Syria diplomatic relations were suspended in 2012 after the start of Syria's civil war.
U.S.-Syria diplomatic relations were suspended in 2012 after the start of Syria's civil war.
Ahmed al-Sharaa met several world leaders in the past few months
Ahmed al-Sharaa, aka erstwhile Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, with a motive to legitimise his rule in Syria and bring it out of its past, has met several leaders in the past few months, including French President Emmanuel Macron
Syria to recognise Israel?
Meanwhile, Trump has urged the Syrian leader to normalise ties with longtime foe Israel
