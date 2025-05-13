Published: May 13, 2025, 17:50 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 17:50 IST

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (May 13) that the United States will remove all sanctions on Syria at the behest of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as the new interim Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, seeks to bring stability in the war-torn country.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said while addressing the packed auditorium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking his first appearance during the four-day visit to the Middle East. The US president covered a range of topics in his speech, including his time in office and US-Middle East relations.

“In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government that will hopefully succeed in stabilising the country and keeping peace. That’s what we want to see,” he said.

“In Syria, they’ve had their share of travesty, war, killing many years. That’s why my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade.”

Trump said that sanctions on Syrial were “brutal and crippling,” adding that they no longer served an important function.

“Now, it’s their time to shine,” Trump said of Syria. “We’re taking them all off.”

“So I say, Good luck Syria. Show us something very special, like they’ve done, frankly, in Saudi Arabia.”

The Middle Eastern nation has been designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism by the US since 1979. Syria was faced with additional sanctions by the US in 2004 and again in 2011, after the then-President Bashar al-Assad launched a crackdown on anti-government uprisings.

The Assad rule was overthrown by rebel forces led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in December 2024 after more than 13 years of civil war, sectarian violence and deadly terrorist attacks. Following this, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda member who describes himself as reformed, was made the leader of the country’s transitional government.