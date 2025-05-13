Published: May 13, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 16:45 IST

Story highlights He also warned Iran that if it continues to attack its neighbours, then the US will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure. World

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 13) bashed Iran, calling it the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, accusing it of causing unthinkable suffering to the Middle Eastern nations.

He criticised Iran for tearing down the region and funding bloodshed abroad.

The biggest and most destructive force [in the Middle East] is Iran which has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond,” he said during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

However, he added that he still wants to make a deal with Iran, but the offer won't last forever.

He also warned Iran that if it continues to attack its neighbours, then the US will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure.

"I want to make a deal with Iran. But if Iran’s leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors then we’ll have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure,” he said.

He warned to drive Iranian oil exports to zero, adding, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

“The choice is theirs to make,” he said, adding, “This is not an offer that will last forever.”

The US president said that he is not just merely condemning the past chaos of Iran's leaders, but offering them a "new path, and a much better path" towards a "more hopeful future".

Trump is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and stressed that this visit marks 80 years of partnership between the two countries, adding that the US-Saudi relationship has been a "bedrock of security and prosperity".

"Today we take the next steps to make our relationship closer, stronger and more powerful than ever before," Trump said, adding, "It is more powerful than ever before."

The US and Saudi Arabia also made a deal, as Saudis purchased $142 billion worth of American-made military equipment.

"There's no better place to make a future, make a fortune," Trump said.