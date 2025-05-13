Advertisment
Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, meets Crown Prince MBS; Elon Musk joins in for VIP lunch: See pics here

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Donald Trump is joined by Elon Musk and other VIPs in Saudi Arabia during the first major diplomatic trip of his second term

Authored by: Navashree Nandini
by Navashree Nandini
1/5

Saudi Crown Prince MBS welcomes Trump in Saudi Arabia

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, kicking start his Mideast tour. The US President got a warm welcome at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself arriving at the tarmac of the airport to welcome him.

2/5

MBS' gesture shows importance of Saudi-US relationship

The presence of MBS at the airport proves how much Saudi values its relationship with Trump, as it is typically a provincial governor or another official who greets a foreign leader on arrival.

3/5

Lavender carpet for Trump

Saudi Arabia laid out its renowned lavender carpet for Trump. Saudi Arabia in 2021 announced that it chose lavender as the new color for ceremonial carpets used at official state receptions and occasions. The Lavender ceremonial carpets also include a prominent Saudi cultural element, the traditional art of Sadu weaving on the edges of the new carpets.

4/5

Elon Musk joins Trump in Saudi Arabia

5/5

F-15 fighter jets escorted Air Force One

As Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 fighter jets escorted Air Force One.

