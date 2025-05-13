Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, meets Crown Prince MBS; Elon Musk joins in for VIP lunch: See pics here

Saudi Crown Prince MBS welcomes Trump in Saudi Arabia
Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, kicking start his Mideast tour. The US President got a warm welcome at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself arriving at the tarmac of the airport to welcome him.
MBS' gesture shows importance of Saudi-US relationship
The presence of MBS at the airport proves how much Saudi values its relationship with Trump, as it is typically a provincial governor or another official who greets a foreign leader on arrival.
Lavender carpet for Trump
Saudi Arabia laid out its renowned lavender carpet for Trump. Saudi Arabia in 2021 announced that it chose lavender as the new color for ceremonial carpets used at official state receptions and occasions. The Lavender ceremonial carpets also include a prominent Saudi cultural element, the traditional art of Sadu weaving on the edges of the new carpets.
Elon Musk joins Trump in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump was joined by Elon Musk and other VIPs in Saudi Arabia during the first major diplomatic trip of his second term
F-15 fighter jets escorted Air Force One
As Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 fighter jets escorted Air Force One.