Published: May 13, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:14 IST

Story highlights World: President Trump offered to join the talks that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin suggested should be held directly with Ukraine after criticism of the Western “ultimatums” to end the conflict between the two nations.

Show Full Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump joining peace talks with Russia in Turkey might give Vladimir Putin an ‘impetus’ to attend.

“We have invited President Trump to join us. I do not know the US president’s decision, but if he confirms his participation, I think it would give additional impetus for Putin to come,” Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv. The Kremlin has made no comment on whether Putin will travel to Turkiye himself or not.

President Trump offered to join the talks that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin suggested should be held directly with Ukraine after criticism of the Western “ultimatums” to end the conflict between the two nations.

Also Read | Trump gets ‘lavender’ carpet welcome to Saudi Arabia after F-15 escort



Trump said on Monday he was “thinking about actually flying over” to the Turkish city of Istanbul to attend the negotiations expected to take place on Thursday. The initiative was welcomed by Zelensky, but there was no reaction from Moscow.

“All of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Turkey. This is the right idea. We can change a lot,” Zelenskyy said. Trump said on Monday he was “thinking about actually flying over” to the Turkish city of Istanbul to attend the negotiations expected to take place on Thursday. The initiative was welcomed by Zelensky, but there was no reaction from Moscow.“All of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Turkey. This is the right idea. We can change a lot,” Zelenskyy said.





I supported



I supported President Trump… I have just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words.I supported @POTUS idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire — long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end.I supported President Trump…





Trump publicly asked Zelensky to attend after Putin proposed the direct talks following a rejection of a 30-day ceasefire Ukraine and its Western allies insisted should come first.

The Ukrainian leader’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, reiterated that Zelensky would only meet Putin and no other members of the Russian delegation.