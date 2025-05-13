Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the Indian Armed Forces’ personnel and praised the modern weapons by drawing a parallel with the famed agility of Maharana Pratap’s legendary horse Chetak while quoting a verse from a poem.

Addressing the personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab during his surprise visit on Tuesday morning, PM Modi said, “These few lines were written for Maharana Pratap’s popular horse Chetak, ‘Kaushal dikhlaya chaalo mein, Udd gaya bhayanak bhaalo mein, Nirbhik gaya vo dhaalo mein, Sarpat dauda karwalo mein’. These lines are fit to modern-day Indian weapons too. Our Armed Forces have boosted unity amongst people of India through Operation Sindoor.”

“You have protected Indian borders. Our Air Force has precisely targeted terror camps in Pakistan within 20-25 minutes… Our target was to hit the terror headquarters in Pakistan.”

Chetak was Maharana Pratap’s horse, known for his bravery, loyalty, and the legendary Battle of Haldighati. Chetak was known for his exceptional alertness and had played a crucial role in the battle, helping Maharana Pratap, the King of Mewar, escape after sustaining injuries. He is said to have jumped a wide river on three legs to save Pratap’s life.

Chetak’s legend is an illustrious segment of Indian folklore, epitomising the loyalty, courage, and spirit of the Rajputs.

Even a memorial called “Chetak Smarak” was built at the place where the horse is said to have died, marking the site of his final act of courage and sacrifice.

PM Modi sent out a big message by visiting the Adampur Airbase in Punjab — the forward airbase Pakistan tried to target with a missile on the night of May 9.

The Pakistani missile was shot down in the air itself by India’s air defence system, but this dangerous escalation by Pakistan triggered India to launch missile attacks at the nearly dozen Pakistani airbases, including in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, and caused heavy damage there.

Pakistan had claimed it had hit and damaged the Adampur airbase, but PM Modi’s visit debunked those claims.

The Adampur airbase, situated near Jalandhar, is India’s second biggest and had played a key role earlier also in the wars with Pakistan.