Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Pakistan and its army for sponsoring and supporting terrorists and said that the duplicity of Pakistan was exposed to the world when officials of the Pakistani army attended the funerals of the terrorists killed by India in precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Advertisment

Addressing the Indian Air Force personnel at the Aadampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday, PM Modi said, “The world saw the true face of Pakistan when its army officials attended the funerals of terrorists. This is proof of state- sponsored terrorism.”

Over 100 terrorists were killed in India’s precision strikes on May 7, after which videos and images of the funerals of terrorists surfaced on social media, showing several Pakistani Army officials and personnel attending the terrorists’ last rites in different locations.

Pakistan always claims that it does not sponsor terrorism of any kind, but the Indian Armed Forces shared images that showed Pakistani Army officials attending the terrorists’ funerals.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor | ‘We demolished global universities of terrorism at Bahawalpur, Muridke’: PM Modi

Advertisment

In a special press briefing on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces exposed the nexus between the Pakistani Army and terrorists and released the names of Pakistani Army personnel and key police officials of the Punjab province who attended the funeral at Bahawalpur and offered prayers.

The officials shared that Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Commander of the IV Corps of Lahore, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj of the 11th Infantry Division of Lahore, Brigadier Mohammad Furqan Shabbir, Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Punjab Police, and Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab had attended the funeral.

Also Read | Indian Air Force struck missile site at Malir Cantt near Pakistan’s port city of Karachi

Advertisment

Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, led funeral prayers for three men killed in Indian strikes on a terror camp in Muridke, near Lahore. Civil officials and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), founded by Hafiz Saeed, were also present.

Rauf is a specially designated global terrorist by the US Treasury.

Moments after the funeral, a video showed Pakistan Army personnel carrying the coffins of terrorists, which were wrapped in the Pakistan flag, in Muridke.

Also Read | India downed Pakistani Mirage Jet during Operation Sindoor, Army shares proof | Watch

On May 8, India condemned Pakistan for holding “state funerals” for terrorists and criticised Islamabad.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also showed a photograph at a press briefing, showing uniformed Pakistani Army and police personnel praying behind the coffins of the slain terrorists, and questioned what message this image conveys.