US President Donald Trump said that he had a “very good and productive” telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday (May 5). The two leaders discussed a range of topics, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Syria, and the Gaza war.

Advertisment

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the Turkish leader invited him to visit Turkey “at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, DC.” The US president did not specify the date of the visit.

Also read | China's Xi Jinping to visit Russia on May 7-10, says Kremlin

“During my four years as President, my relationship with President Erdoğan was excellent. We worked together closely on numerous things, including the fact that he helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned, back to the United States — Immediately upon my request,” Trump said.

Advertisment

“In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!”

Also read | Russia claims to have repelled 4 drones flying towards Moscow

Turkish presidency confirmed that Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey. Neither country shared any details on what role Ankara would play in the process.

Advertisment

Since taking office in January, Trump has pushed Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and bring the three-year war to an end. He has repeatedly blamed Kyiv for the war, while easing pressure on Russia. The US president recently questioned Russian President Vladimir Putin on his sincerity in making a deal to end the war.

Also read | 'Full support to India': Russia's Putin dials PM Modi, says 'perpetrators of Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice’

Trump and Erdogan on Gaza and Syria

Erdogan also talked about the need for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza during the phone call. He added that Ankara is ready to provide support for the establishment of a ceasefire and lasting peace, said the Turkish readout.

The Turkish leader also expressed that Ankara was working to help preserve Syria’s territorial integrity. He further urged Trump to consider sanction relief for Damascus.

Watch | USA: Trump pulls out from idea of 3rd term at White House