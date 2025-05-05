Russia claims to have repelled 4 drones flying towards Moscow

Russian authorities on Monday (May said defence forces had repelled four drones heading towards Moscow, days before foreign leaders are due to gather for a military parade on the capital's Red Square. Defence forces in the district of Podolsk "repelled an attack of four drones flying towards Moscow", Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on Telegram.

Advertisment

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties at the site where the debris had fallen, Sobyanin said, adding that emergency services specialists were working at the scene.

Russia is staging a military parade on Red Square and an address by President Vladimir Putin on May 9 as part of its World War II anniversary celebrations.

Foreign leaders expected to attend include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The conflict in Ukraine often feels distant in the Russian capital, where life has continued as Moscow's military advances and attacks Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine has previously targeted Moscow, but deadly strikes so far away from the front lines are rare. In March, Russia's defence ministry said it had shot down 337 drones in a "massive" attack across the country, including 91 around the capital.

Advertisment