As of the contest's end on May 12, the biggest holder of the digital currency was an account named Sun VIP. However, it is impossible to get the identity of any of the account owners due to the anonymity of digital wallets.
"A ton of these users sent funds to international exchanges," Austin Ryan, director of marketing for Inca Digital, a firm that analyzes crypto data for risk issues like liquidity and front-running, said. "The thought is that if they are interacting with those exchanges, they are not in the US."
Trump will be hosting the dinner on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC, as per the $TRUMP meme coin website. The top 25 holders will "will enjoy a Private VIP Reception with President TRUMP" as well as a "Special VIP TOUR," it read.