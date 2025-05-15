Published: May 15, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 08:04 IST

Story highlights US President Donald Trump shows interest in attending Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, though the White House states he won't be present, creating mixed signals.

Show Full Article

US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in attending the Thursday (May 15) peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey's Istanbul.

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that his attendance at the first direct talks since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war remains a "possibility". The White House, however, has released a contradictory statement.

So, will Trump attend the Ukraine-Russia Istanbul peace talks? Here's what we know.

Trump, who is on a Middle East tour, told reporters accompanying him on the trip that he knows Putin would like him to be there and "that's a possibility".

The US president claimed that he didn't "know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there".

"I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," he added.

Contrary to what Trump said, White House officials talking to a number of publications, including NBC News, said that the US president won't be attending the talks.

As per CNBC, a senior White House official said that senior US envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, would be travelling to Istanbul for the vital talks.

Also read | Zelensky says Trump’s presence at peace talks would prompt Putin to attend

As per the Kremlin, a lower-level delegation led by nationalist aide Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline aide to Putin and ex-culture minister who was involved in 2022 negotiations, will represent Russia at the meeting. The team would also include Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin, Deputy Defence Minister Fomin, and GRU chief Igor Kostyukov, reports AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per reports, is expected to attend. As per Kyiv, Putin's absence signals a lack of seriousness about peace.

Zelensky had openly challenged Putin to meet face-to-face. "I am waiting to see who will arrive from Russia. Then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take," said the Ukrainian president on Wednesday.

This statement follows another from Tuesday, in which Zelensky stressed, "This is his (Putin's) war... Therefore, the negotiations should be with him."

Watch | Putin Will Not Travel To Istanbul For Peace Talks With Zelensky