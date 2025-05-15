Will Trump attend Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul? Here's what we know
Published: May 15, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 08:04 IST
Story highlights
US President Donald Trump shows interest in attending Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, though the White House states he won't be present, creating mixed signals.
US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in attending the Thursday (May 15) peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey's Istanbul.
Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that his attendance at the first direct talks since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war remains a "possibility". The White House, however, has released a contradictory statement.
So, will Trump attend the Ukraine-Russia Istanbul peace talks? Here's what we know.
As per the Kremlin, a lower-level delegation led by nationalist aide Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline aide to Putin and ex-culture minister who was involved in 2022 negotiations, will represent Russia at the meeting. The team would also include Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin, Deputy Defence Minister Fomin, and GRU chief Igor Kostyukov, reports AFP.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per reports, is expected to attend. As per Kyiv, Putin's absence signals a lack of seriousness about peace.
Zelensky had openly challenged Putin to meet face-to-face. "I am waiting to see who will arrive from Russia. Then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take," said the Ukrainian president on Wednesday.
This statement follows another from Tuesday, in which Zelensky stressed, "This is his (Putin's) war... Therefore, the negotiations should be with him."