Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be attending peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday. This despite the fact that the Russian leader himself suggested direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he would meet Putin in person if the Russian president agreed, adding that he would work to "ensure the face-to-face meeting took place."

Experts think that Putin is afraid of openly meeting Zelensky for fear of being arrested for war crimes, and also because he probably fears for his life. The war with Ukraine has led to nearly a million casualties among Russian troops. Besides, it is also causing economic strain.

The conflict that has been going on for three years now has placed Putin in a precarious situation. Reports suggest that he fears being assassinated because of it.

Former commander of the UK’s Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment, Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, told the Mirror, "There are analysts, people who know better than I, who believe Putin is now a dead man walking, a spent force whose war in Ukraine will cause his end."

“I don’t think there is a chance in hell that he would or will turn up in Istanbul to face Zelensky as he would believe he could be in danger or face arrest for war crimes," he added.

"Things are looking very bad in Russia as even the US now seems to be looking at conciliation with Ukraine as Trump is realising he has been played by Putin."

He believes that after Putin offered Zelensky direct talks this week in Turkey, the latter has "brilliantly" called his bluff by accepting it. The Ukrainian president also told CNN that "he wouldn’t hold talks with any Russian representative other than the president himself."'

According to the list released by the Kremlin, the Russian delegation for the peace talks will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

About the goals of the meeting, Zelensky said anything other than a ceasefire agreement would be a failure.

Earlier, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas told Politico that he doesn't think Putin "dares" to meet Zelensky in person. He raised doubts about Putin making it to Istanbul after extending an invitation to Zelensky.

Speaking at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Tuesday, Kallas said that it’s "a big question" whether Putin is actually willing to meet with Zelenskyy there.

“I think it’s a good move if they sit down, I think it should be between Zelensky and Putin, but I don’t think [Putin] dares, I guess,” Kallas said.

Kallas hinted that the United States is also tired of the war.

“What the Americans are trying to do is to really keep the door open, so that Russia would come to the table. That’s maybe why they haven’t put too much pressure on Russia. But now, it has been over 60 days, and we need to see some other steps, so that you would see Putin around that negotiation table,” Kallas said.

The last time Putin and Zelensky met in person was in December 2019. In 2022, shortly after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine, direct negotiations were held in Istanbul in March.