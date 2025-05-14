(Photograph: )

Qatar Airways signed a massive deal with US-based Boeing to purchase 160 jets, worth $200 billion.

Trump said that Qatar Airways had placed a "record" order for 160 planes from Boeing, as he signed a raft of deals in Doha alongside Qatar's emir. The order, which the White House said was Boeing's largest ever for wide-body jets, deepens ties between the US aerospace giant and the giant Middle East carrier.