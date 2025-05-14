Published: May 14, 2025, 18:26 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
World | The Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly flew 'Qatar-a-Lago' banner near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate amid backlash over a luxury plane gifted by Qatar
'Qatar-a-Lago' banner seen near Trump's Palm beach home
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly flew 'Qatar-a-Lago' banner near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate amid backlash over a luxury plane gifted by Qatar
Trump faces backlash over "jet" gift
Dismissing ethical concerns about his plan to accept an airplane as a gift from the Qatari royal family, US President Donald Trump said that the Defense Department is getting a gift "free of cost."
Trump in Qatar
Trump reached Qatar on Wednesday (May 14) -his second stop on a tour of West Asia. All eyes are on his Qatar trip as he is likely to receive a 'flying palace' as a gift.
Qatar Airways signed a massive deal with US-based Boeing to purchase 160 jets, worth $200 billion.
Trump said that Qatar Airways had placed a "record" order for 160 planes from Boeing, as he signed a raft of deals in Doha alongside Qatar's emir. The order, which the White House said was Boeing's largest ever for wide-body jets, deepens ties between the US aerospace giant and the giant Middle East carrier.
Trump meets guests in Doha
Trump met a number of guests in Doha including Piers Morgan.
Trump also met Syrian leader
Donald Trump became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader as he held a meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa - the interim president of Syria
