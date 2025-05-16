Published: May 16, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
World, Photos | From claiming that he wants Canada as '51sthe t state' to his new claim on Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base: Here's a list of places that Trump wants US to take over
Trump wants Canada as '51st state'
Stating that he wants Canada to be the 51st state, Trump has said, "I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st State because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen."
Trump renames Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America'
Signing an executive order 14172 titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," Trump officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" and declared February 9 as "Gulf of America Day"
Trump wants to takeover Greenland
Expressing his desire to annex Greenland, Trump said “We need Greenland very badly...Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.” He even sent his Vice President JD Vance on a visit to Greenland after coming to power in January, drawing major criticism
Trump says US 'won't give up' on Bagram Air Base
Addressing the US troops at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Trump said, "We are going to keep Bagram Airbase, we are not going to give that up because its one hour away from China. You know who occupies it now, China," he added.
Trump claims China controls Panama Canal
Demanding free transit for American commercial and military ships through the Panama and Suez canals, Trump claimed that China is operating the Panama Canal and the US is going to take it back.
Trump's atrocious Gaza 'Riviera' AI video
Sharing an AI video, Trump suggested that he is planning to turn Gaza into a Gulf state-like resort - 'Riviera' - featuring a golden statue of himself.
