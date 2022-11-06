Biden administration wants Ukraine to change its stand on peace negotiations with Russia: Reports

The United States is "privately encouraging" Ukrainian leaders to show they are willing to deal with Moscow and end their stand against holding peace negotiations until Russian President Vladimir Putin is removed from office.

As per a report by the Washington Post quoting people familiar with the discussions the request made by American officials was not intended to pressure Ukraine into entering negotiations. Instead, it is reportedly a "calculated attempt" to ensure that Kyiv maintains the support of other countries hesitant to ignite a war.

The newspaper reported that while US officials agreed with their Ukrainian counterparts that Putin is not currently serious about negotiations, they also acknowledged that the ban on talks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had caused concern in parts of Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where the war's effects on food and fuel prices are most acute.

"Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," they quoted a source as saying.

This comes as the United States has repeatedly voiced its support for Ukraine, vowing to support Kyiv with significant aid "for as long as it takes".

The discussions, according to the report, showed the complexity of the Biden administration's policy toward Ukraine, as American officials publicly pledge support while also hoping for an end to the eight-month conflict that has had a significant negative impact on the global economy and sparked fears of nuclear war.

(With inputs from agencies)

