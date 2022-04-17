Believe it or not: 60-year-old receipt for 'invisible art' gets sold for nearly $1.2 million at auction

Numerous artworks are sold at auctions every now and then. But have you ever imagined a receipt for an 'invisible art' getting sold. And that too for nearly $1.2 million.

Well, you have to as it has truly happened at an auction recently. The art lovers were caught by surprise when this unthinkable incident happened for real.

The receipt, which is for French artist Yves Klein's "invisible art", is more than 60-years-old, media reports said.

It was purchased by a private European collector with a bid of $1,151,467.40. It was way more than the expected bid of $551,000, as per United Press International.

Dated December 7, 1959, the receipt is a part of Klein's imaginary art series ‘Zones of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility’. In it, buyers would see vacant rooms filled with "pictorial sensibility in its pure state," as per Sotheby's.

"Yves Klein's work stands alone as the original exemplar of what exploration is possible through this technology," the auction catalog said.

The original purchaser of the receipt was antiques dealer Jacques Kugel. It is a part of over 100 items being auctioned from former gallery owner Loic Malle's "Only Time Will Tell" collection.

