Barack Obama urges people to not let anyone mislead them near US Election 2020 result

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has urged people to get out and vote. Obama has warned people that many people will try to intimidate and keep them home but Americans need to step out and vast their ballots.

Obama took to social media platform Twitter to encourage voters to cast their ballots, and not let anyone tell them otherwise. He told people that they have the right to vote if they are in the line. "If you are in line to vote before polls close, you have the right to vote. Stay in line for as long as it takes," he tweeted, adding the voter assistance hotline number for any queries that the voters might have.

He also hinted that the opposition party may try to intimidate or mislead the voters. Stressing about the need to stand in line to cast their vote, Obama reminded Americans that this how a change will be brought in the country — an approach the Democratic Party has been taking to promote their candidate Joe Biden.

"There's a reason some folks are trying to make it hard for you to vote: They know that if you do, things change. And that's why the answer isn't to stay at home. It's to turn out like never before and show them what this country stands for," his tweet read.

Obama had earlier too shared a video on Twitter urging people to vote for a change. Painting a picture of poisitivity he said, "This Election Day, everything is on the line. Our jobs. Our health care. Whether or not we get this pandemic under control. But here’s the good news: today, you can choose change. You can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Let’s win this thing."

Donald Trump Jr., too, took to Twitter to urge his father's supporters to get out and cast their ballots and help th trump family stay in White House for another four years. "If you are in line before the polls close they have to let you vote get in line and wait… Do not leave. Get your vote cast and get Donald Trump another four years of winning," he tweeted.

The United States is currently voting for their next President. The fight this year is between the current President Donald Trump who is representing the Republican Party, and Joe Biden who is fighting for the Democrats. As of now, Trump is leading in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee. Biden has wn majority in the states of Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.