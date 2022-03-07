At least 13 killed amid Russian shelling in bread factory; civilian casualties mount in Ukraine

As civilian casualties continue to mount in Ukraine, rescue officials said at least 13 people were killed on Monday when shelling hit an industrial bakery in Makariv in the Kyiv region

The UN said over 1.7 million people have fled to Europe since the Russian invasion began on February 24 with Poland receiving over 1 million Ukrainian refugees.

The UNHCR said over 1 million women and children have crossed into central Europe as EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell asserted that at least 5 million Ukrainian refugees could flood into the EU if Russian bombardment continued.

The Polish government has passed a draft bill to create $1.75 billion fund to help refugees from Ukraine as citizens continue to pour into the country.

The UN said at least 406 civilians including 27 children have died in the war so far while informing that the real figures could be far higher. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had confirmed 364 deaths on Sunday.

Amid the fighting, the Red Cross said its staff and civilians were unable to leave Mariupol as the agreement on ceasefire broke down between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Russia had said earlier that it would open humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and Mariupol. Ukraine however rejected Russia's call after it emerged the exit routes would lead to refugees ending up in Russia or Belarus.

