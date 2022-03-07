More than 4,000 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia

The interior ministry said 5,200 people took part in the protest. Dozens of people were showed getting detained in Urals city of Yekaterinburg. The OVD- info protest monitoring group said it had documented 4,366 people getting detained in 56 different cities.
State controlled media
Some Russian state-controlled media carried short reports about the protest but did not feature high in news bulletin.
Russia’s news agency RIA said the Manezhnaya square in Moscow bounding Kremlin had been liberated by the police, who arrested some protesters of an unsanctioned protest against the military operation in Ukraine.
Church supports Putin
Putin, Russia’s prime leader since 1999, calls the Ukraine operation a “special military operation” launched on February 24th.
Head of the Russian Orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill said Russian values were being tested by the West which offered illusion of freedom and excessive consumption.
The west on other hand has called these arguments baseless and pretext for War and imposed sanctions on Russia that aims to cripple its economy.
Alexei Navalny called for protest
Navalny, most prominent opponent to Putin called for protests across Russia and for the rest of the world against the Russian invasion in Ukraine on Sunday.
Russian state Polling for Putin increased
The Russian state polling agency VTsIOM said Putin’s rating for approval has risen 6 per cent points to 70 per cent in the week of Feb 27.
FOM which provides research for Kremlin said Putin’s rating had risen 7 per cent to the percentage points to 72 per cent during the same time period.