/At least 100 die in DR Congo due to Ebola outbreak, six Americans exposed; CDC takes steps to prevent spread

At least 100 people have reportedly died due to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 cases still suspected, said the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The current strain of Ebola is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, for which there are no approved drugs or vaccines. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international emergency.

There are also two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

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At least six Americans have been exposed to the Ebola virus during the outbreak in the DR Congo, sources told CBS News.

One American is believed to have symptoms, while three others faced a high-risk contact or exposure. It is unclear whether any have been infected.

The CDC said it was supporting the “safe withdrawal of a small number of Americans who are directly affected”, but did not confirm how many.

The US government is reportedly looking to arrange transport for the small group of Americans in DR Congo to a safe quarantine location, a source told health news site STAT. The group could be taken to a US military base in Germany, though this has not been confirmed.

The public health agency said on Monday that the risk to the US was relatively low but said it would introduce a range of measures to prevent the disease from entering the country.

It will monitor travellers arriving from affected areas and restrictions will be placed on entry of non-US passport holders if they have been in Uganda, DR Congo or South Sudan in the last 21 days.

The CDC will work with airlines and other partners for contact tracing of passengers, besides increasing testing capacity and hospital readiness.

The US has also issued a Level Four travel advisory, its most severe level, warning against travel to the DR Congo.

The WHO has said that the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo’s eastern Ituri province is a public health emergency of international concern but does not meet the criteria of a pandemic.

More than 28,600 people were infected by Ebola during the 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa, the largest outbreak of the virus since its discovery in 1976.

The disease spread to a number of countries and killed 11,325 people.

The WHO has advised DR Congo and Uganda to undertake cross-border screenings to avoid the virus spreading.

Neighbouring Rwanda said it would be tightening screening along its border with DR Congo as a “precautionary measure”, while Nigeria said it was “closely monitoring the situation”.