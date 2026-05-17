/Pakistani Lashkar terrorist infiltrates to set up sleeper cells, gets hair transplant done in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Pakistan, who infiltrated into India to set up sleeper cells outside Jammu and Kashmir, found life in the Valley entirely different from what he had been told during terror training in Pakistan and even underwent hair restoration treatment in Srinagar, as he had been dealing with severe hair loss for years.

Mohammed Usman Jatt, alias ‘Chinese’, who was arrested last month by the Srinagar Police, told National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogators that he had been tasked with carrying out terror attacks in India by setting up sleeper cells outside Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA officials said on Sunday that during questioning, Jatt also revealed that he had undergone a hair transplant in Srinagar after crossing over. Jatt, a native of Lahore, told NIA officials that his objectives “shifted entirely” after he witnessed the reality of daily life in Kashmir.

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He further said he had been dealing with severe hair loss for years, which had “deeply impacted” his self-esteem. Though he had heard about hair restoration procedures, he thought they were a luxury available only in the West.

Jatt told interrogators that during his stay in the upper hills of Srinagar, he was introduced to Pakistani terrorists Zargam and Abdullah alias “Abu Huraira.” Zargam took him to a shop, where, during a conversation, the owner revealed that he had undergone a hair transplant. Thereafter, the terrorist continued to visit the shop owner and finally managed to convince him to help arrange a hair transplant.

The Lashkar operative was taken to a clinic in Srinagar, where the procedure was carried out. At times, he had to stay overnight in the clinic for the procedure.

After the procedure, Jutt and Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, the longest-surviving Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, boarded a passenger vehicle to Jammu and later took a sleeper bus to Malerkotla, Punjab. There, he spent time watching Turkish television shows and trying to learn English.

NIA officials said Jatt also revealed the names of people with whom he had stayed, which led the Srinagar police to bust the entire racket of overground workers (OGWs) of the terror group operating in North Kashmir and Srinagar city.

Jatt further revealed that he wanted to obtain Aadhaar and PAN cards and eventually a passport to escape from India like Umar, alias “Khargosh”, who managed to secure a passport and flee to Indonesia.

Umar, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, is believed to have used another forged travel document in Indonesia to relocate to a Gulf country. He had procured a forged passport from Jaipur, Rajasthan, in 2024.

The unearthing of this interstate Lashkar module comes nearly six months after the Srinagar Police busted the “Al Falah module” in November 2025, uncovering a network comprising highly educated professionals, mostly doctors, who had been radicalised to carry out terrorist activities.

One of the accused was Al Falah University’s Dr Umer-un Nabi, who detonated an explosives-laden car outside the Red Fort on November 10 last year, killing more than a dozen people.