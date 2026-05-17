/Indian-origin massage therapist gets 13-year jail term in Australia for abusing 61 women

An Australian court has sentenced a 39-year-old Indian-origin massage therapist to 13 years and 10 months in prison for sexually abusing 61 women while working at a massage parlour in Adelaide, with the judge saying his conduct was “out of control” and showed “no sign of restraint until caught”.

Sumit Satish Rastogi, who worked at a massage parlour in Glenelg despite lacking formal qualifications, was jailed for at least a decade after what the court described as “regular and prolific” offending over several months.

According to reports, Rastogi pleaded guilty to 97 offences, including 55 counts of indecent filming and 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison, with a non-parole period of 10 years and 10 months. He is also expected to face deportation after his release.

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Court says offending became increasingly brazen

The offences took place between October 2021 and July 2022 at the 4ever Massage clinic in Glenelg, where Rastogi targeted unsuspecting female clients during appointments.

During sentencing in the District Court of South Australia, Judge Carmen Matteo said the victims were “trusting, unsuspecting and entitled to safety, respect and dignity”.

“You abused their trust and treated them with an utter lack of respect and dignity,” the judge said, adding that his behaviour escalated over time and became increasingly brazen.

Victims described the therapist as ‘predator’

The court heard that Rastogi later blamed his actions on a voyeuristic disorder and marital issues. However, Judge Matteo said the diagnosis did not excuse his conduct and there was no evidence suggesting he could not control his behaviour or understand that it was wrong.

Victim impact statements described him as a “predator” and a “creep”, with several women saying they initially felt uncomfortable but did not immediately report the incidents.