/Hamas chief who replaced Mohd Sinwar and helped plan Oct. 7 attacks killed, says Israel

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a long-serving Hamas commander who replaced Mohammed Sinwar as the head of Hamas' military wing, and played a key role in planning of Oct. 7 attacks in Israel was killed in a precision strike on Friday, Israeli officials said Saturday. Izz al-Din al-Haddad was the head of Hamas’ military wing, the Israel Defense Forces said in a post.

The IDF said that al-Haddad “was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity” during the war in Gaza.

“Throughout the war, Haddad was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity. Haddad managed Hamas’s hostage captivity system and surrounded himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination,” it added.

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Haddad had joined Hamas soon after its establishment and was working “to rehabilitate Hamas’ military wing capabilities,” the Israeli army said.

‘An important closing of a circle’

“This is an important closing of a circle. In all the conversations I had with the abductees who returned, the name of the master murderer, Iz al-Din Haddad ... came up time and time again,” IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

The Israeli army said Haddad was killed in a “precise strike” in Gaza City. His funeral was held in Gaza City on Saturday.

Two Israeli strikes were reported in Gaza City on Friday. One targeted a building and another a vehicle. Health officials in the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s Saraya Field Hospital and Shifa hospital said seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the strikes.

Haddad took over as Hamas military chief after killing of Moh Sinwar

Haddad took over the role of military chief and leader of Hamas in Gaza following the killing of Mohammed Sinwar in May 2025.

Haddad had been working to rebuild the capabilities of the terrorist organization’s military wing and to plan numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the IDF said.

He was one of the longest-serving commanders in Hamas and played a central role in Hamas’s terrorist rule over the Strip.

Haddad was one of the last senior commanders who directed the planning and execution of the October 7 massacre and the management of combat operations against IDF troops, it added.

Nicknamed ‘The Ghost’, Haddad had survived ⁠multiple assassination attempts.