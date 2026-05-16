/United Kingdom cyber bill may introduce government-controlled AI shutdown powers: Know more below

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom are calling for new powers that would allow the government to shut down artificial intelligence systems in case of serious risk. The proposal, often described as an AI “kill switch”, is being discussed as part of amendments to the country’s cyber security and resilience bill.

The idea is supported by a group of MPs and campaign organisations who argue that governments need emergency tools to deal with potential threats from advanced AI systems.

What is the proposed AI ‘kill switch’?

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The proposed amendment would give ministers the authority to shut down data centres or AI systems during a crisis. These powers would be used only in extreme situations, such as risks to national security, critical infrastructure or large-scale harm to people. Under the proposal, data centre operators would be required to build systems that allow instant shutdown if directed by the government. They would also need secure communication links with authorities to ensure quick action during emergencies.

Why MPs are raising concerns

Supporters of the proposal say that artificial intelligence is developing quickly and could create new types of risks. These include cyberattacks, misuse of advanced systems and threats to infrastructure. Concerns have increased following recent developments in AI technology. Some systems have shown the ability to identify vulnerabilities in software, raising questions about how such tools could be used in real-world scenarios.

Lawmakers argue that current systems are not prepared to handle these risks and that stronger safeguards are needed.

Political and industry response

The proposal has backing from at least 11 MPs, including members from different political parties. Campaign group Control AI is also supporting the move and has previously gathered support from over 100 parliamentarians for stricter AI regulation. However, the UK government has not yet formally endorsed the amendment. Officials have said that the broader cyber security bill is aimed at improving protection for digital services and infrastructure.

Global context and AI competition

The discussion comes at a time when governments worldwide are increasing focus on AI regulation. Most advanced AI systems are currently hosted in data centres located in the United States, which adds complexity to how different countries manage risks. Recent developments in AI, including systems designed for cybersecurity tasks, have led to more debate about safety and oversight. There are also ongoing discussions between technology companies, governments and industry leaders about how to balance innovation with regulation.

Concerns about national security

Some lawmakers have warned that advanced AI systems could pose serious risks if left unchecked. They argue that coordinated cyberattacks or misuse of powerful AI tools could affect critical systems such as energy, transport and communication networks.

The proposed “kill switch” is being described as a last-resort measure to prevent such scenarios.



The amendment is expected to be debated in Parliament if it is selected for discussion. The outcome will depend on political support and broader policy considerations around technology and innovation. If approved, the proposal could introduce new requirements for data centre operators and change how AI systems are managed in the UK.