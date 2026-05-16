/Iran plans managed shipping route in Strait of Hormuz, fees for compliant vessels

Iran on Saturday (May 16) said that it will 'soon' unveil a "professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," the contested waterway which accounts for the shipping of nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supply.

Tehran's Chairman of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, on X said, "Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon".

Azizi clarified that "In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it," while adding that "The necessary fees will be collected for the specialised services provided under this mechanism".

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He also reiterated that the key waterway will remain closed for Tehran's adversaries, like the United States and Israel, without directly naming them.

"This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called 'freedom project,” Azizi added on X.

These statements come as disruption in the vital waterway continues to weigh down on the global economy and force multiple countries to adopt austerity measures to manage scarce oil supply, while the United States-Iran talks remain in limbo as both sides continue to trade threats amid a fragile ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that his government had received messages from the United States indicating that President Donald Trump's administration was open to continuing talks aimed at ending the Middle East war.

"What was said that the United States rejected Iran's proposal or Iran's response to the American proposal was a few days ago, when Mr Trump tweeted and said that it was unacceptable," Araghchi said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi after the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

"But after that, we received messages again from the Americans saying that they are willing to continue the talks and continue the interaction."

Araghchi also clarified that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all except countries which are at war with the Islamic Republic and that Tehran is ready to facilitate transit through the waterway.

"As much as our concern, Hormuz is open to all except those vessels of those countries that are at war with us. We are ready to help those who want to pass the Strait," he said.

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