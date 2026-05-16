/Robert Vadra says ‘nothing to hide’ after bail in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case, accuses ED of working at ‘behest of govt’

Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday (May 16) secured bail from the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case linked to the Shikohpur land deal and said he had “nothing to hide” while alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was functioning “at the behest of the Government”.

Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, along with Advocates Prateek Chaddha and Akshat Gupta, appeared for Vadra before the court.

Speaking outside the court after appearing in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, Vadra reiterated his faith in the judiciary while continuing to target the ED.

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“I believe in the judicial system of the country. I know the Enforcement Directorate is being managed by the Government, and the ED will continue to act on the instructions of the Government. I have nothing to hide. I am always going to be here and answer all the questions,” Vadra said.

Calling himself “fearless”, Vadra said he was prepared to face the legal proceedings and would comply with all procedural requirements as the case progresses.

Appearing for the ED, Advocate Zoheb Hossain opposed the plea and argued that the petition was based on an incorrect interpretation of the law. Justice Manoj Jain posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.

What is the Shikohpur land deal case?

The case relates to a February 2008 land transaction in which Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a company in which Vadra was previously a director, purchased nearly 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur for Rs 7.5 crore. The land was later sold to real estate major DLF in 2012 for Rs 58 crore, resulting in a sharp rise in value.

According to the ED, the transaction was part of a larger scheme involving the generation and layering of proceeds of crime. The agency alleged that undue benefits were extended during the process, including expedited mutation of the land and grant of development permissions that significantly increased its market value.